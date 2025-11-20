Centre County investigators ask potential victims to come forward in Tyrone-area child sex crime case

The Centre County District Attorney’s office is investigating child sex crimes in the Tyrone area.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Joshua Andrews, the First Assistant District Attorney, said 67-year-old Samuel Friday is in the Centre County Correctional Facility on denied bail. Friday has allegedly invited underage teenagers to his basement for several years and paid them to engage in sexual activity, sometimes while being photographed or recorded.

"(Police) found photographs, videotapes and electronic storage devices, all containing sexually explicit material," Andrews said in reference to a search of Friday's home in Taylor Township. "Review of that material is ongoing and will take time, but investigators have identified several sexually explicit images and files depicting individuals either known or suspected to be teenagers under the age of 18."

Sydney Roach / WPSU Joshua Andrews (right) spoke at a press conference Wednesday in the Centre County District Attorney's office. Andrews, the First Assistant District Attorney, gave background on an investigation into a chain of child sex crimes in the Tyrone area.

Andrews said they’re asking anyone with information, or other victims, to come forward.

“We know that coming forward can be difficult," Andrews said. "It can feel overwhelming, emotional, intimidating. But I want to assure you that you are not alone.”

So far, investigators have already talked with two suspected victims. Anyone with more information can contact the Pennsylvania State Police at the Rockview Barracks by calling 814-355-7545 or the Centre County District Attorney’s office at 814-355-6735.