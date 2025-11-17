James Franklin hired as Virginia Tech's coach, just over a month after Penn State fired him

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — James Franklin was hired as Virginia Tech's coach on Monday, a little more than a month after he was fired during his 12th season at Penn State.

The Hokies announced the move Monday evening, becoming the first Power 4 football program to fill a coaching vacancy this season.

Franklin was set to be formally introduced at a news conference Wednesday morning.

He was fired by the Nittany Lions on Oct. 12, a day after they lost at home to Northwestern to fall to 3-3.

The 53-year-old Franklin went 104-45 at Penn State, winning a Big Ten championship (2016), a Fiesta Bowl (2017) and a Rose Bowl (2022). Last season, he led the Nittany Lions to a first-round victory in the College Football Playoff.

