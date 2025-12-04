Clearfield Borough Council considers increasing taxes to pay for dissolution of regional police department

The future of local police coverage in two Clearfield County municipalities is uncertain, after Clearfield Borough Council recently voted to dissolve its regional police department.

Clearfield Borough Council members met Thursday to discuss the 2026 budget and their desire to raise taxes to pay for the dissolution.

Bill Armstrong, a council member, said he’s uncomfortable putting together a budget for the borough since there is still so much uncertainty around the Clearfield Regional Police Department.

“We’ve not developed critical financial information that is needed for the separation of the two police departments," Armstrong said.

Clearfield and Lawrence Township combined their police departments in 2023 to save money. But Clearfield borough council members now say the partnership is costing too much and is not sustainable.

Christina Fulton, a Clearfield resident, said she’s upset borough council members didn’t attend this week’s Lawrence Township meeting or the regional police department meeting.

“I’m getting a little tired of the backroom talks," Fulton said. "You know, put it out in public and show up for these meetings and do the work.”

The Clearfield council was looking to increase taxes for next year by 4.5 mills, or about 31%, mostly to cover a loan they have to take out to pay the regional police department for this year.

Some council members argued the millage increase should be higher. They said there could be more legal fees and costs involved with dissolving the department and re-establishing their own police force. The council ended up tabling discussion on the 2026 budget, with the final approval coming on December 18.

Lawrence Township officials say they’re quickly trying to figure out the next steps for police coverage next year. They’ve already had to end animal control services and are looking at making staffing changes.

The nearest state police barracks is in Woodland, about 15 minutes away. There is also a state police barracks in DuBois about 25 minutes away, although officials at both municipalities say they want to continue local police services.