The Local Groove - December 06, 2025
Featuring:
Elly Cooke - The Storm
Queen Bee & The Blue Hornet Band - Fortune Teller
Laura Rullo - Invisible
Jenna Nichols - Tie A String
Hughes, Kidder & Rounds - Losin' You
The Wild Shoats - Clara
Jim Colbert - Clemente
Doug Irwin - Chalices Of Gold
Mike Weyrauch - Wise As Serpents
Greg Maroney - Before I Forget
Ian Marshall- A Sailors Dream
Jordan Robb - February
Jack Mangene - Ponies
C.W McGill - The Road Song
Host - The Mighty Wiggus