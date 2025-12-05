WPSU Jazz Archive - December 5, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 5, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes jazz, and just a bit of holiday jazz, as we ease into the season. Hear music from Lauren Hooker, Chris Botti, Milt Jackson, Miles Davis, Rachael & Vilray, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet featuring Katisse Buckingham, Coleman Hawkins, Harry Connick, Jr., George Shearing Quintet, Chet Baker, Lady Gaga, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Count Basie and The Count Basie Orchestra, Keith Jarrett, Ella Fitzgerald, John Colianni Trio, Dave Brubeck, James Moody, Willie Nelson & Norah Jones, Laufey, Benny Green, Louis Armstrong, and more.

