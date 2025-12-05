© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - December 5, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published December 5, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - In a June 21, 1971 file photo, Louis Armstrong practices with his horn at his Corona, New York home. The Louis Armstrong House Museum announced Wednesday, April 20, 2016, that it has acquired the only known film footage of the great jazz musician in a recording studio. While many audio recordings of Armstrong's music exist there has been no video of him working in a recording studio until now. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams, File)
Eddie Adams
/
AP
In a June 21, 1971 file photo, Louis Armstrong practices with his horn at his Corona, New York home.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, December 5, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes jazz, and just a bit of holiday jazz, as we ease into the season. Hear music from Lauren Hooker, Chris Botti, Milt Jackson, Miles Davis, Rachael & Vilray, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet featuring Katisse Buckingham, Coleman Hawkins, Harry Connick, Jr., George Shearing Quintet, Chet Baker, Lady Gaga, Vince Guaraldi Trio, Count Basie and The Count Basie Orchestra, Keith Jarrett, Ella Fitzgerald, John Colianni Trio, Dave Brubeck, James Moody, Willie Nelson & Norah Jones, Laufey, Benny Green, Louis Armstrong, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen