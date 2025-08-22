WPSU Jazz Archive - August 22, 2025
An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on August 22, 2025 and hosted by John Pozza.
The program features tracks from The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Horace Silver & The Jazz Messengers, Stan Getz with Charlie Bird, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Bud Powell Trio, Dave Brubeck, Thelonious Monk, Weather Report, Cecil Taylor Trio, Grover Washington Jr., Chet Baker & Gerry Mulligan, Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Ornette Coleman, The Modern Jazz Quartet, and more.
