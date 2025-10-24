SNAP payments are at risk in Pennsylvania. Here's where to get food in central and northern Pa.
Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services said SNAP benefits are paused because of the federal government shutdown and a lack of federal funding. Local food assistance groups are bracing for an influx of people. SNAP funds that would have come starting Nov. 1 won't be paid out unless the federal government passes a budget before then.
Here's a list of places that offer food for those in need, although some have eligibility requirements:
Centre County
State College Food Bank - 169 Gerald St., State College, PA 16801 - (814) 234-2310
Faith Centre - 131 S. Allegheny St., Bellefonte, PA 16823 (814) 355-4400
Lion's Pantry - 133 Bluebell Rd., University Park, PA 16802
Philipsburg Community Action Food Pantry - 14 South Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866
The State College Food Bank has a list of other food pantries and providers in the area on its website.
Blair County
St. Vincent de Paul Society - 1523 Adams Ave., Altoona, PA 16601 (814) 943-7962
Altoona/Blair County Food Bank - 2318 North Branch Ave., Altoona, PA 16601 (814) 944-4013
Hollidaysburg Food Pantry - 811 Scotch Valley Rd., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 (814) 695-0762
Tyrone Area Food Bank - 1200 Logan Ave., Tyrone, PA 16686 (814) 934-7672
The Hope Center - 421 Main Street Bellwood, PA 16617 (814) 931-8965
Huntingdon County
Huntingdon Area Food Pantry - 700 Penn St., Huntingdon, PA 16652 (814) 506-6376
Salvation Army - 2514 Shadyside Ave., Huntingdon, PA 16652 (814) 643-1430
First Church of Mount Union - 15 W. Shirley St., Mount Union, PA 17066 (814) 542-2550
Clearfield County
Salvation Army - 119 Byers St. Clearfield, PA 16830 (814) 765-4981
Clearfield Area Food Pantry - 1100 S. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830 (814) 765-1672
Salvation Army - 119 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801 (814) 371-5320
The Clearfield Ministerium has a new website dedicated to connecting people in Clearfield County to resources like food assistance, education, jobs and housing.
Elk County
Christian Food Bank - 817 South Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857
Good Samaritan Food Bank - 61 Ridgway Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853
Helping Hand Food Pantry - 409 Center Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Cameron County
Cameron County Community Food Pantry - 75 S. Maple Street Emporium, PA 15834 (814) 486-1161
Esther's House - 306 Spruce St, Emporium, PA 15834 (814) 486-0849
The above link for Esther's House includes a compilation of other resources available in northern Pennsylvania, compiled by the Cameron County Community Food Pantry.
Warren County
Salvation Army - 311 Beech St., Warren, PA 16365 (814) 723-8950
Warren First Church of the Nazarene - 907 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Warren, PA 16365 (814) 723-3960
McKean County
Kane Area Food Pantry - 118 Haines St., Kane, PA 16735 (814) 363-3811
Church of Ascension Produce Express - 29 Chautauqua Place, Bradford, PA 16701 (814) 368-8915
Bradford Friendship Table - 21 East Corydon St., Bradford, PA 16701 (814) 362-6658
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Produce Express - 307 Franklin St., Smethport, PA 16749 (814) 887-9254
Clinton County
Salvation Army - 119 E. Church Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745 (570) 748-2951
Haven Cupboard - 340 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745
Jersey Shore Care and Share Food Pantry - 229 South Broad St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740 (570) 360-0178
This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of other places offering assistance, let us know at radionews@psu.edu. You can also reach out to United Way Pennsylvania by calling 211 or by texting your zip code to 898-211. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania has an online tool finder for people in northwest Pennsylvania. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank also has an online tool to find help.