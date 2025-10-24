© 2025 WPSU
SNAP payments are at risk in Pennsylvania. Here's where to get food in central and northern Pa.

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published October 24, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Allayn Beck, the State College Food Bank Executive Director, says they need to expand operations to meet increased demand.
FILE, Oct. 12, 2023 - Allayn Beck, the State College Food Bank Executive Director, organizes food within the pantry.

Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services said SNAP benefits are paused because of the federal government shutdown and a lack of federal funding. Local food assistance groups are bracing for an influx of people. SNAP funds that would have come starting Nov. 1 won't be paid out unless the federal government passes a budget before then.

Here's a list of places that offer food for those in need, although some have eligibility requirements:

Centre County

State College Food Bank - 169 Gerald St., State College, PA 16801 - (814) 234-2310

Faith Centre - 131 S. Allegheny St., Bellefonte, PA 16823 (814) 355-4400

Lion's Pantry - 133 Bluebell Rd., University Park, PA 16802

Philipsburg Community Action Food Pantry - 14 South Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866

The State College Food Bank has a list of other food pantries and providers in the area on its website.

Blair County

St. Vincent de Paul Society - 1523 Adams Ave., Altoona, PA 16601 (814) 943-7962

Altoona/Blair County Food Bank - 2318 North Branch Ave., Altoona, PA 16601 (814) 944-4013

Hollidaysburg Food Pantry - 811 Scotch Valley Rd., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 (814) 695-0762

Tyrone Area Food Bank - 1200 Logan Ave., Tyrone, PA 16686 (814) 934-7672

The Hope Center - 421 Main Street Bellwood, PA 16617 (814) 931-8965

Huntingdon County

Huntingdon Area Food Pantry - 700 Penn St., Huntingdon, PA 16652 (814) 506-6376

Salvation Army - 2514 Shadyside Ave., Huntingdon, PA 16652 (814) 643-1430

First Church of Mount Union - 15 W. Shirley St., Mount Union, PA 17066 (814) 542-2550

Clearfield County

Salvation Army - 119 Byers St. Clearfield, PA 16830 (814) 765-4981

Clearfield Area Food Pantry - 1100 S. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830 (814) 765-1672

Salvation Army - 119 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801 (814) 371-5320

The Clearfield Ministerium has a new website dedicated to connecting people in Clearfield County to resources like food assistance, education, jobs and housing.

Elk County

Christian Food Bank - 817 South Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857

Good Samaritan Food Bank - 61 Ridgway Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853

Helping Hand Food Pantry - 409 Center Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Cameron County

Cameron County Community Food Pantry - 75 S. Maple Street Emporium, PA 15834 (814) 486-1161

Esther's House - 306 Spruce St, Emporium, PA 15834 (814) 486-0849

The above link for Esther's House includes a compilation of other resources available in northern Pennsylvania, compiled by the Cameron County Community Food Pantry.

Warren County

Salvation Army - 311 Beech St., Warren, PA 16365 (814) 723-8950

Warren First Church of the Nazarene - 907 Pennsylvania Ave. E., Warren, PA 16365 (814) 723-3960

McKean County

Kane Area Food Pantry - 118 Haines St., Kane, PA 16735 (814) 363-3811

Church of Ascension Produce Express - 29 Chautauqua Place, Bradford, PA 16701 (814) 368-8915

Bradford Friendship Table - 21 East Corydon St., Bradford, PA 16701 (814) 362-6658

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Produce Express - 307 Franklin St., Smethport, PA 16749 (814) 887-9254

Clinton County

Salvation Army - 119 E. Church Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745 (570) 748-2951

Haven Cupboard - 340 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745

Jersey Shore Care and Share Food Pantry - 229 South Broad St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740 (570) 360-0178

This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of other places offering assistance, let us know at radionews@psu.edu. You can also reach out to United Way Pennsylvania by calling 211 or by texting your zip code to 898-211. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania has an online tool finder for people in northwest Pennsylvania. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank also has an online tool to find help.

Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
