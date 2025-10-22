PennDOT submits Clean Water Act application for Route 322 State College connector project

PennDOT has submitted a permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of the process for the Route 322 State College Area Connector project, which could affect creeks and wetlands in the area.

Known as a Section 404 permit, it falls under the Clean Water Act, and it is required when a project involves discharging materials and could impact waters or wetlands.

The State College connector project will create a four-lane limited access highway over 8 miles connecting the Mount Nittany Expressway near Boalsburg and Route 322 in Potters Mills.

Spring Creek, a Class A wild trout stream, and Sinking Creek are among the streams and wetlands in the area. The potential impacts on those streams and wetlands and certain bats are outlined in the public notice about the project on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s website.

Members of the public along with state and federal agencies can submit comments on the project as part of the permitting process until Oct. 31, according to the notice, which explains how to do that. The Army Corps will decide if a public hearing is needed.

PennDOT announced its preferred route for the project in May of this year. Construction could begin in 2030 and take about five years to complete.

