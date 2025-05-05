PennDOT recommends Central option for U.S. Route 322 State College connector

Saying it has the least impact on agricultural lands, displaces the fewest homes and avoids the headwaters of Spring Creek, PennDOT is recommending the Central alternative for the U.S. Route 322 State College Area Connector Project.

(Click here for a large version of the map on the PennDOT website.)

PennDOT has been considering three options for the project — North, Central and South — which will overhaul a section of U.S. Route 322 in Potter and Harris townships. The project, which could cost around $500 million, will create a limited-access highway that improves road safety even with the increase in traffic that's expected.

PennDOT will hold a public meeting with the Federal Highway Administration that includes updated information on the project from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, at the Wyndham Garden State College, 310 Elks Club Rd, Boalsburg.

PennDOT / SCAC snapshot A look at the Potter Township section of PennDOT's preferred alternative for the U.S. Route 322 State College Area Connector project. PennDOT will hold a public meeting on the project on May 8, 2025.

The SCAC website lists the pros and cons of each of the options PennDOT has been studying, including the Central option, which is listed as the "recommended preferred alternative." The website also provides updated maps and information ahead of the May 8 meeting.