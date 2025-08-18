© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - August 16, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 16, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Bobby McFerrin performs at the Nearness of You concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 16, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Brownie McGhee, Frank Zappa, Leon Redbone, Muddy Waters, The White Stripes, Bobby McFerrin, Rev. Gary Davis, Leo Kottke, B.B. King, The Black Keys, Maria Muldaur, Sunnyland Slim, Rory Block, Led Zepplin, Chicago Rhythm & Blues Kings, Chick Willis, The Rolling Stones, The Blues Brothers, Josh White, Hazmat Modine, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
