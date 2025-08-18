WPSU Blues Archive - August 16, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 16, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Brownie McGhee, Frank Zappa, Leon Redbone, Muddy Waters, The White Stripes, Bobby McFerrin, Rev. Gary Davis, Leo Kottke, B.B. King, The Black Keys, Maria Muldaur, Sunnyland Slim, Rory Block, Led Zepplin, Chicago Rhythm & Blues Kings, Chick Willis, The Rolling Stones, The Blues Brothers, Josh White, Hazmat Modine, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.