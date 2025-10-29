Boxing legend Mike Tyson lobbies for recreational pot in Pa. Capitol

Heavyweight boxing hall of famer Mike Tyson visited lawmakers in the state Capitol Wednesday morning to urge them to lift Pennsylvania’s ban on recreational marijuana.

Tyson told reporters after meetings with lawmakers that legalizing weed is an issue of safety.

“ There’s a lot of bad cannabis going on, a lot of people getting sick, and I’m just asking (for it to be) registered like alcohol,” Tyson said. “If alcohol gets you sick, you know who to go to, to sue, and get answers.”

“ I want the same thing to be for cannabis,” he continued. “I want to be responsible for it, and have some place to go to have somebody be accountable.”

Tyson owns a multi-million dollar cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. He has used his celebrity to lobby for cannabis rescheduling with some of the world’s most powerful politicians, including President Donald Trump.

The former heavyweight boxing champion downplayed his potential conflict of interest in owning a company that could profit from his lobbying efforts. His company already sells its products through medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Pennsylvania.

Tyson noted that many of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have already legalized recreational marijuana and begun taxing its sales. Maryland, New York, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey have all adopted such policies.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have debated the issue for years but have so far failed to reach a deal on legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana sales. Multiple such bills have been introduced — some have even passed the Democrat-led House — but have never been sent to the governor for his signature.

Tyson spoke to his own experience of using recreational marijuana.

“It changed my whole life around,” he said. “I don’t use cocaine anymore. I don’t drink anymore. I don’t use any other kind of drugs.”

Tyson 2.0 Chief Operating Officer Ryan Burke accompanied Tyson to his legislative meetings. Burke said they met with Sen. President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, who he described as “ very open, but also very cautious” about recreational legalization.

Though some Senate Republicans, like Dan Laughlin of Erie, have expressed support for recreational marijuana, there are holdouts in the GOP caucus who firmly oppose it over concerns for public safety and health. That includes Appropriations Chair Scott Martin, R-Lancaster.

After Martin said in July that he would not move any recreational marijuana legislation through his committee, Tyson called out the lawmaker on social media.

“Saying ‘no’ leaves the door open for cartels and illicit players to fill the gap with zero safety or age protections,” Tyson wrote. “Let’s prioritize health and public safety and give Pennsylvanians the freedom to make their own choices.”

Shapiro, a Democrat, pitched a cannabis tax as part of his budget proposal earlier this year. Burke said he and Tyson had a meeting scheduled with Shapiro on Wednesday afternoon.