Three Tyrone-area men to face human trafficking charges in child sex crime investigation

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:59 PM EST
Samuel Friday, 67, (left), Morris Reece, 64, (center) and Michael Woomer, 66, (right) are under investigation for child sex crimes in the Tyrone area.
Centre County District Attorney's Office
Samuel Friday, 67, (left), Morris Reece, 64, (center) and Michael Woomer, 66, (right) are under investigation for child sex crimes in the Tyrone area.

There are now three men from the Tyrone area who are accused of sexually exploiting girls under the age of 18. Investigators say Michael Woomer and Morris Reece are now in prison on denied bail, along with Samuel Friday, who was arrested last week.

The men, all in their mid-60s, allegedly paid underage girls to engage in sexual activities, sometimes while photographing or recording them.

Joshua Andrews, the First Assistant District Attorney for Centre County, said Friday, Woomer and Reece will face felony charges, including human trafficking.

“Thanks to the courage of those who have come forward already, there is now reason to believe that Mr. Friday has been bringing underage teenagers, mostly from Blair County, to his basement to engage in sexual conduct as early as the 1990s," Andrews said.

Andrews said they’re continuing to ask potential victims, or anyone with information, to speak with state police at the Rockview Barracks at 814-355-7545 or the Centre County District Attorney’s office at 814-355-6735.

“Whether you are a teenager, a parent, an adult survivor, or someone who has silently carried the burden for decades, you can come forward," Andrews said. "You deserve support and you deserve to be heard.”

Bernie Cantorna, the District Attorney, said this will be the office's first time pursuing human trafficking charges. The other new felony charges include patronizing a victim of human trafficking and production of child pornography.
Sydney Roach
Sydney Roach is a reporter and host for WPSU with a passion for radio and community stories.
