WPSU Jazz Archive, November 21, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published November 22, 2025 at 9:58 AM EST
Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones performs at The Music of David Bowie tribute concert at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, March, 31, 2016, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, November 21, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes music from Anita O'Day with Jack Sheldon, Art Blakey featuring Michele Hendricks, Gerry Mulligan, Emma Smith, Brad Mehldau Trio, Carmen McRae, Cassandra Wilson, Cleo Laine and Mark Whitfield, Diana Krall, Count Basie, Norah Jones, Louis Armstrong, Melody Gardot, Nat King Cole, Nicholas Payton, Nina Simone, Patricia Barber, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Rachael & Vilray, Rickie Lee Jones, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
