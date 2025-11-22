WPSU Jazz Archive, November 21, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, November 21, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes music from Anita O'Day with Jack Sheldon, Art Blakey featuring Michele Hendricks, Gerry Mulligan, Emma Smith, Brad Mehldau Trio, Carmen McRae, Cassandra Wilson, Cleo Laine and Mark Whitfield, Diana Krall, Count Basie, Norah Jones, Louis Armstrong, Melody Gardot, Nat King Cole, Nicholas Payton, Nina Simone, Patricia Barber, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Rachael & Vilray, Rickie Lee Jones, and more.

