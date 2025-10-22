Zippo lighter company in Bradford honors employee for 60 years of service

The Zippo Manufacturing Company in Bradford, which is known worldwide for its pocket lighters, is honoring an employee for her 60 years of service to the company.

Zippo officials recently celebrated Barb Reid's 60 year milestone at an annual service awards banquet. Reid worked in the lighter plating department for her first 20 years. She then became a maintenance clerk, which is what she still does today.

Zippo Manufacturing Company Zippo awarded Barb Reid with a custom lighter with the engraved message "60 years," in honor of her six decades of service to the company.

Reid had only a few words to share at the event.

“I just wanna thank everybody, and I appreciate you all being here to celebrate my milestone of 60 years," Reid said. "And my last word is, ‘I’m not retiring!’”

Reid’s son retired after working at Zippo for 35 years. Two of her daughters still work at the company today. Counting all of Reid’s extended family, the company said they’ve worked at Zippo for 172 years.

In a LinkedIn post celebrating Reid, Zippo shared her response to a question about what she enjoys most about her job.

"I like seeing and talking with my friends I work with," Reid said.

Zippo Manufacturing Company Barb Reid (center, on chair) sat in a throne-like wooden chair at the recent annual service awards banquet. There were two balloons tied to the chair to make the number "60," in honor of 60 years of service to the company. Zippo also gave Reid a custom golden Zippo lighter with the number "60" engraved.

The Zippo Manufacturing Company has been around since the 1930s, and Reid has worked there since 1965, just three years after the company produced its first non-lighter product.