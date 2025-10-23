UPMC Altoona to open nursing school amid nationwide nursing shortage

UPMC Altoona is partnering with Saint Francis University in Loretto to open the UPMC Mercy School of Nursing, as Pennsylvania and the U.S. struggle to meet a rising demand for nurses.

According to the Hospital Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth's nursing shortage is among the worst in the country.

The inaugural class at UPMC Altoona is expected to start in fall 2026. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing program takes 16 months to complete and is meant for people seeking careers as a registered nurse. St. Francis University officials said in a press release Thursday that students will work more than 900 clinical hours at UPMC Altoona and complete 21 credits in science and humanities through the university.

Interest in nursing programs is growing across Pennsylvania. Juniata College in Huntingdon started its own nursing program this fall and is building a clinical and educational space for it. Penn State DuBois started a practical nursing program in August.

