Pennsylvania DOC expects to close SCI Rockview and Quehanna Boot Camp around March 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says it expects to close both Rockview state prison and Quehanna Boot Camp on or around March 1.

A DOC spokesperson confirmed in an email that operations at both facilities are gradually drawing down. As of Dec. 31, 2025, there were only 509 inmates at Rockview, about 20% of the prison's capacity, and 89 inmates at Quehanna, about 14% of its capacity.

The state announced its finalized plan to close both locations in September, calling it a four month closure process. The DOC said every employee at both locations would be guaranteed a job within 67 miles at their existing pay and classification levels.

"We’re happy to report that 601 of the 647 affected union-represented employees were offered a position at their first choice of facilities," said Ryan Tarkowski, the DOC communications director.

Another 38 employees received their second-choice facility. Five received their third or fourth choice placement.

The state recommended closing SCI Rockview and the Quehanna Boot Camp because of declining prison population statewide and the need for significant maintenance spending on the facilities. These closures are expected to save the state up to $100 million over future years.

It’s not clear yet what will happen to the facilities after closure. Penn State officials previously said they're "interested" in what will happen to Rockview, and state lawmakers introduced legislation to increase transparency of any state prison land sales.

