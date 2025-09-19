Four month closure process to begin immediately for SCI Rockview and Quehanna Boot Camp

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will immediately begin a four month closure process of SCI Rockview in Centre County and the Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County.

“Today’s announcement comes after a thorough review of stakeholder input and analysis of the impact of closure on staff, department operations, the community, and the incarcerated population,” said Laurel Harry, DOC's secretary.

The DOC said every employee at both locations will be guaranteed a job offer within 67 miles at their existing pay and classification levels. Boot camp and other specialized programming and housing units will be relocated to other facilities and continue to operate, according to a DOC press release.

The state recommended closing SCI Rockview and the Quehanna Boot Camp because of declining prison population statewide and the need for significant maintenance spending on the facilities. These closures are expected to save the state up to $100 million over future years.

Speaking ahead of Friday's decision, the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association questioned why the state is moving forward with this decision even though there is no state budget in place.

"These closures were pitched as a way to save the commonwealth money, but taxpayers are still conservatively spending well north of $150 million on properties that have already been closed but haven’t been repurposed," said Michael Ohler, PSCOA's president. "The department is more interested in playing budget games than focusing on the safety and quality of life of our brave corrections officers and staff.”

Ohler also questioned the DOC's promise to offer a job to every employee, saying there are few openings at SCI Benner and 67 miles is a long way to commute.

This is a developing story and will be updated.