SCI Rockview and Quehanna Boot Camp closures move forward

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration is moving forward with its proposal to close the state prison at Rockview in Centre County and Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County. The Department of Corrections published its final report yesterday and says a final decision will be announced by the end of this week.

The report points to a declining prison population statewide and the need for significant maintenance spending on the facilities. The state said closing the facilities would save more than $100 million in future years.

Rockview and Quehanna together have 900 employees. The state said they will all be offered comparable jobs within 67 miles, and the prison population will be gradually transferred to other facilities that best meet their needs.

Rockview recently ramped up its prisoner transfers out of the facility and transferred all inmates out of the Behavioral Modification Unit, but the state said those actions were not a sign of closure.

The DOC originally recommended the closures in February and an decision had been expected since May.

The proposal has faced resistance from employees and local leaders.

State representative Paul Takac’s district includes SCI Rockview. He said he is “disappointed, frustrated and angry” about the decision.

“The negative impacts of this misguided and harmful decision to close SCI Rockview and Quehanna will hit immediately, and, for many, the ripples will continue to resonate for a lifetime,” said Takac.

Takac called for transparency in closing the facilities and divesting of the 5,700 acres around Rockview.