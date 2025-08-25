PA says inmate transfers out of Rockview prison are routine, not a sign of closure

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections still has not made a decision on whether it will close Rockview state prison, but Rockview has seen the sharpest decrease in inmates of any Pennsylvania state prison over the past year, according to state data as of July 31st.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections This monthly population report shows the number of inmates leaving and entering state prisons. SCI Rockview is listed as "ROC." Rockview saw the biggest monthly and yearly population decrease as of July 31, although not by percentage. Going off of percentage, Benner Township had the highest one year decrease.

State data does not include why a prison's population decreases, but a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections referenced inmate transfers when asked why Rockview lost 83 inmates between the months of June and July.

Last week, that spokesperson said they transferred all inmates out of the Behavioral Modification Unit.

"The four inmates were transferred to other institutions with BMUs, which allows the PADOC to assign staff at the Rockview BMU to other units at the facility, instead of fully staffing a unit that was more than half-empty," spokeswoman Maria Bivens said in an email. "Consolidating units in this manner allows the PADOC to best align staff and other resources with current needs."

Bivens said the unit is not closed, and they can reopen it if needed.

State Rep. Paul Takac, who is against the proposed closure, said he’s been in regular communication with the state Department of Corrections.

“So far, I have received no indications from them that this indicates imminent closure or anything beyond normal operations," Takac said. "I do know that the steering committee continues to meet regularly.”

Earlier this year, the Shapiro administration proposed closing Rockview and the Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County to save millions in state dollars over the next decade. The state also says both facilities need costly repairs. Corrections said earlier this year that they could announce a decision in May.

But now Pennsylvania’s budget is nearly two months overdue. Takac said that could be playing a role in the delay.

“It would make sense because the Department of Corrections budget is a part of the overall budget negotiation," Takac said. "So you know, it's a matter of whether they get the money that they've asked for and how they balance the budgets.”

Takac said he’s frustrated, but he hopes the delay is a sign the department is considering all options.

Corrections also has not said if it will close the Quehanna Boot Camp.