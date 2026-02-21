© 2026 WPSU
The Local Groove - February 21, 2026

Published February 21, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST

Featuring:
Radge Dog - Her Head Spins
Cass and the Bailout Crew - Hurricane
Stephen Treado - Look At That
Feats of Strength - Dangerous
Caledonia - Flowers Of The Fall
Caryn Dixon - Sweet Mountain Flower
Sara Arlene - Deep Blue
Odd Ray - Out Of Breath
Making State - Fanny Pack
The Pines - That's Alright
Gelatinous Cube - Against The Tide
Stephen Tuttle - More Sand
Ken Werner - That's Where She Is Now
Alex Stanilla - Mahoning
The Heartstrings - Gone

Host - JT Thompson