Poetry Moment: 'Dublin' by Sean Thomas Dougherty

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU, a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and Creative Writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment. I’m Marjorie Maddox.

Whether you’re part Irish or just a fan of the day, you may find yourself raising a pint tomorrow to the Emerald Isle. In “Dublin,” Sean Thomas Dougherty goes beyond state-side acknowledgments. Transporting us to Ireland, he questions definitions of “home” and “identity.”

Sean Thomas Dougherty’s most recent books are "Death Prefers the Minor Keys" from BOA Editions, and "The Dead are Everywhere Telling Us Things," winner of the 2021 Jacar Press Full Length Poetry Prize. His book, "The Second O of Sorrow" won the Housatonic Book Award and was co-winner of the Paterson Poetry Prize. He lives and work in Erie, PA.

What does it take to belong to , as well as in , a country? Sean Thomas Dougherty explains, “[The difference / Between longing & belonging / Is one of keening, / Calling us home.” Through haunting imagery and repetition, Sean examines his parents’—and, in turn, his own—bond to Ireland.

Here’s “Dublin” by Sean Thomas Dougherty

Dublin

In Dublin I lost track of my nation

But not my father.

He was standing on O’Connell street

As I boarded a bus

My father’s brown face

Became another

Voice of this city

Left in the rear view

Of History—the bars

Of Behan & the alleyways

Of northside boys

With their exuberant slang.

My father's temperament sweet & bitter

As Irish history, hard as Irish bread;

The Estate mothers gathered

At the corner to share

Gossip, to complain & curse so loud

Even the clouds floating over the Gaol

Muffled their ears.

In Dublin I lost track

Of my nation but not my father,

Walking along the river Liffey. The urn

Inside spilled its dust. My mother a levee

Against the sea of grief. The Irish sea

An unnamable yearning to belong

As we strolled past black suited bankers

& buskers, BUSkers kids nodding

On junk in doorways. The streets

Torn apart like dictionaries

As foreign construction workers

Worked on tram tracks,

Shared cigarettes, leaned on shovels

Speaking loud Spanish

& Polish, outside a bakery

Of Italian loaves. My American mother,

A levee against the Irish sea.

& for me too the difference

Between longing & belonging

Is one of keening,

Calling us home.

But what is home,

Or even a nation mean?

Without a parade

Seemingly unimportant

To history as the rain

The small rain, along the quay key

That wetted my father’s hair.

As my mother, head scarfed

Against the Irish wind,

Leaned her shoulder into him.

“Dublin” was previously published in a different form in Juked.

That was “Dublin” by Sean Thomas Dougherty. Thanks for listening.

Listen for Poetry Moment with Marjorie Maddox, Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on WPSU. You'll find more episodes at wpsu.org/poetrymoment.

Our theme music is by Eric Ian Farmer.