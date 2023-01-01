Marjorie Maddox is the host of WPSU's Poetry Moment for the 2023-24 season. She has been a professor of English and creative writing since 1990 at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University. Maddox has published 14 collections of poetry, most recently—Begin with a Question and the ekphrastic collaborations Heart Speaks, Is Spoken For, with photographer Karen Elias, and In the Museum of My Daughter’s Mind with her artist daughter Anna Lee Hafer and others. In addition, she has published a short story collection, four children’s books, and, with Jerry Wemple, the anthologies Common Wealth: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania and the forthcoming Keystone: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania (PSU Press).

Maddox is the great grandniece of Branch Rickey, the General Manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers who helped break the color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson to Major League Baseball. She lives with her husband in Williamsport, where they raised their two children, and where she twice served as visiting author for the Little League World Series. You can find out more about Marjorie Maddox on her website. (Photo by Melanie Rae.)