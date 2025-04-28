Hear the winners of WPSU's 2025 Student Poetry Writing Contest

I’m Marjorie Maddox. For National Poetry Month, we’re delighted to host the winners of our third annual contest, open to students in K-12th grades. WPSU received over 289 submissions across 20 counties.

So here’s to young authors and their poetic visions! And here’s to the teachers, parents, and volunteers who led the way to such imaginative explorations!

—

The winner for the K-2 category is first grader Anke Zhu of State College. In her memorable poem, “Around You,” Anke pays tribute to the power of observation and determination.

(“Around You,” read by Anke Zhu)

-

Dark flowers bloom,

Even if you cannot see them.

A squirrel hears a flowing river rushing by.

An anxious crow holds a twig in the sunlight.

Branches fill the sky like dark lightning bolts.

We are small,

But our hearts may fill up the sky.

We all often hear different things,

But we shall not be deterred by what others think.

- - -

The winner for third to fifth graders is fifth grader Summer Crozier of Warren. Through extended metaphor, Summer’s poem, “Words of Regret,” captures moments of rage or regret that haunt many of us.

(“Words of Regret,” read by Summer Crozier)

-

The Lemonade spills all over the table

But the words of regret stay inside the cup

As I clean up, I spit out the words

That I do not mean

Because I knocked over a glass

And the words of regret and rage

When the glass tilted

Felt the need to spill too.

- - -

The winner for sixth to eighth graders is seventh grader Samantha Strieby of Lewisburg. Through sound and imagery, Samantha’s winning poem, “Remembrance,” vividly portrays a fond memory of and continued yearning for nature as comfort and home.

(“Remembrance,” read by Samantha Strieby)

There once was a time

When I was the queen

Of the lichen and sap

Decorating the trees.

They would listen

Whenever I called their name

And the rain

Falling so heavily

Yet so frail

Like collapsing into the moss

Carried my song through the day

And refracted it golden in the sun.

Whenever I couldn’t sleep

Or felt like a den abandoned by the badger

Reverent silence would lullaby me

Into the dawn

Entering the following day

Singing through the window.

I used to rule the only world I knew

When the celestial bodies would glance down

Their glowing pupils following me.

I think now

They knew all along

That I would look back at them one day

And I would see

The twinkling and winking

Like they were trying to tell me

That no matter how I changed

The stars would stay

And I could reach for them anytime.

- - -

The winning poem for ninth through 12th grade is "Human/Divine," by Ella Wise, 11th grade, Summerhill, Pennsylvania. In keeping with the Metaphysical poets, Ella Wise is not afraid to ask the difficult question: What defines and divides the human and Divine?

Human/Divine

("Human/Divine," Read by Marjorie Maddox)

a kiss planted on the crucifix

is standard for a rosary fallen to the floor

as if its newfound humanity could ruin

a sacredness conceived by man

does its brief contact with earth not make it all the more holy?

god’s followers deny the sanctity of the soil

the closer to earth, the closer to god

all the more human, all the more divine

—

From wherever you are listening, please clap for the winning poems. You may view the top entries in each category at the WPSU Poetry Contest webpage: www.wpsu.org/poetrycontest

May we continue to encourage creativity wherever we find it, but especially in the young.

For Poetry Moment, I’m Marjorie Maddox.