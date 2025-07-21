Giant Eagle opens pharmacy at former Rite Aid in Hollidaysburg

Scranton-based Rite Aid is in the process of closing or selling all of its stores following a second bankruptcy filing. Some locations are reopening under new ownership, including in Hollidaysburg, but others have remained closed, forcing people to drive out of town or wait for delivery.

Giant Eagle opened its standalone pharmacy at the former Rite Aid in Hollidaysburg Monday. Much of the building was still empty as employees stocked shelves, and customers peeked in to ask if the store was open and if they could still get their prescriptions, which were ready in the back of the store.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Giant Eagle is still working to stock retail items at the former Rite Aid in Hollidaysburg, but the pharmacy itself at the back of the store was ready to fill prescriptions at its opening day on Monday.

Several of the same employees from the former Rite Aid, which closed Saturday, were working in the store.

“Rite Aid customers did not have to do anything," said Dan Donovan, a spokesman for Giant Eagle. "Their scripts were seamlessly transferred to the Giant Eagle pharmacy.”

Rite Aid has already closed hundreds of locations across Pennsylvania. Pharmacists at other retailers including Walmart and Giant Eagle say there’s been an influx of new customers, leading to long lines throughout the day.

“We believe that pinch point will be very temporary," Donovan said. "And also importantly, we are extremely appreciative of the patience from not just our guests, but our Giant Eagle pharmacy team members who are working so hard to welcome these guests.”

Donovan said Giant Eagle is hiring additional employees to handle the demand.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Workers at the new Giant Eagle pharmacy in Hollidaysburg are still working to stock the shelves with retail items since they did not transfer over those items from Rite Aid.

While there are several pharmacy options in the Hollidaysburg area, Rite Aid was the only pharmacy in Emporium in Cameron County. Since it closed, people have had to drive to St. Marys about 20 miles away, or wait for specific delivery days from the St. Marys Pharmacy.

Borough leaders in Emporium say they’re working on bringing in another pharmacy, but it might not be in the same building as the shuttered Rite Aid. One option the borough is pursuing is to create a satellite location for the St. Marys Pharmacy.

