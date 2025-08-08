© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - August 8, 2025

By Greg Petersen
Published August 8, 2025
Portrait of singer and actress Julie London, dated July 1948.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 8, 2025, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes tracks from Ellis Marsalis, Nina Simone, Ray Brown, The USAF Band Airmen Of Note with Diane Shuur, Tony Bennett, Al Grey, Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Nat King Cole, Julie London, Allen Toussaint, BBC Big Band, Rachael & Vilray, Miles Davis, Brad Mehldau Trio, Dianne Reeves, Diana Krall, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
