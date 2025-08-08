Tax relief for campgrounds in Pa. could come at the expense of revenue tool for local governments

BELLEFONTE — Local governments are wary of a bipartisan bill that seeks to end a tax levied by some municipalities on campground visits, saying it will strip them of a potential revenue source.

The proposal, which unanimously passed the Pennsylvania House in July and awaits Senate consideration, would update state law to clarify that campgrounds aren’t places of amusement and shouldn’t be taxed as such.

State Rep. Paul Takac (D., Centre), who introduced the bill, says the measure will boost affordability for outdoor recreation statewide and protect mom-and-pop businesses.

While some sites boast a “big brand name” like Kampgrounds of America, many are still locally owned and operated, Takac told Spotlight PA.

“We want to help out these small businesses, particularly in these rural areas,” he said.

The law authorizing local municipalities to impose these taxes was meant for amusement parks, state Rep. Dave Zimmerman (R., Lancaster) said during a June legislative meeting. He has long proposed an exemption.

“Somewhere along the way, some municipalities added campgrounds,” Zimmerman said.

Brecknock Township in Lancaster County imposed a 2% tax five years ago. Jerry Long, a supervisor in the municipality, told LNP in 2023 that the tax brings in nearly $50,000 each year and helps support a public park.

It’s unclear how many local municipalities in Pennsylvania have enacted an amusement tax on campgrounds. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, that “data is not available.”

The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors opposes the measure because of its potential to strain municipalities’ already limited revenue streams.

David Sanko, the group’s executive director, told Spotlight PA that municipalities have limited options for generating revenue: property taxes and local income taxes. Campground taxes offer an additional lifeline, he said, helping maintain local infrastructure and services like roads and emergency response — which benefit park visitors.

“They do draw on local services, and those local services, sadly, just aren’t free anymore,” he said.