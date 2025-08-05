'Common sense' precautions recommended as Canadian wildfires impact central PA air quality

As smoke from the Canadian wildfires pushes into parts of Pennsylvania, increasing particulate matter and compromising air quality, a cardiologist recommends following common sense steps to stay safe.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared an air quality alert Tuesday for central and eastern Pennsylvania, including in Potter, Clinton, Centre, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties. That follows an alert for northern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Steven Herrmann, a cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Bradford and a medical director at UPMC Cole in Coudersport, said this year’s early summer and high humidity and temperatures have already been difficult for patients.

"We've definitely seen more people with complaints of cough, sinusitis, asthma, shortness of breath and difficulty catching their breath, or taking a big, deep breath this summer than I've ever seen before," Herrmann said. "Initially, I kind of attributed it to the humidity and the heat, but air quality from the Canada fires has certainly been not so good and it's just going to make that problem considerably worse."

The state’s declaration of a “code orange” air quality action day means that sensitive groups including children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity.

Herrmann said reduced air quality can put more strain on your heart and lungs and even your brain.

"I would just say during times like this, common sense is always the best medicine and prevention is worth a pound of cure by far," he said. "So stay safe, stay cool. Stay out of this stuff until the conditions are a little bit more favorable to go out and do these heavy activities in the weather like this."

That could mean holding off on mowing the lawn and keeping an eye on temperatures, humidity and air quality.