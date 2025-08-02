The Local Groove - August 2, 2025
The Local Groove - August 2, 2025
Featuring:
Jade Eye - Illuminate
Close To Ghosts - Why Do Good Things Happen To Bad People
Caryn Dixon - No Tell Motel
Katie James - Just A Kiss
Trenton Grimes - The More I Miss You
Area 38 - Tell Me Everything
Tommy Wareham - Got To Beat The Traffic
The Dusty Trout - Creek's Gonna Rise
Ken Werner Where - Were You Good Ole Mary
Lou Travis McCoy - Mr. Overanalyzer
u4ea - Cling
Eight-Foot Manchild - Monoliths and Monkeymen
Charles Marciano - Flickering Star
Host - JT Thompson