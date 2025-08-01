WPSU Jazz Archive - July 25, 2025
An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz @ the Palmer series, featuring the Rick Hirsch Four, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2014.
The musicians in the group are:
Rick Hirsch on saxophone
Mack Himes on guitar
Jeff Beck playing bass
Kevin Lowe on drums
This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson.
Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.