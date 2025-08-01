© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - July 25, 2025

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published August 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
The Rick Hirsch Four performing at the Palmer Museum of Art in September 2014
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
The Rick Hirsch Four performing at the Palmer Museum of Art in September

An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz @ the Palmer series, featuring the Rick Hirsch Four, recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2014.

The musicians in the group are:
Rick Hirsch on saxophone
Mack Himes on guitar
Jeff Beck playing bass
Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@ThePalmer series and is supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears. It was recorded and produced by Craig Johnson.

Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
