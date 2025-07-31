Johnstown to hold third annual Squonkapalooza festival to cheer up Pennsylvania's cryptid

Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster and the Yeti are all famous examples of cryptids, creatures whose existence is disputed or unproven.

But one cryptid legend is most famously Pennsylvanian: the Squonk.

The third annual Squonkapalooza festival this Saturday will celebrate the Squonk and other creatures of Appalachian and American folklore at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Johnstown, Cambria County.

According to legend, the Squonk lives in the hemlock forests of northern Pennsylvania. It has misfitting skin covered in warts and moles, so it weeps constantly at how hideous it is. People can find the Squonk by following puddles of tears and sounds of crying.

Squonkapalooza is all about cheering up a creature that’s famous for being sad.

Joe Fogle, a Johnstown native and artist, is the co-founder of Squonkapalooza.

“There were all sorts of festivals for Bigfoot, Mothman, different creatures like that, and we thought, why not the Squonk?" Fogle said. "We wanted to focus on this creature and just be like, 'Hey, he’s sad and ugly and pathetic and everyone calls him names, but we wanted to kind of celebrate him and celebrate this unique, weird creature.'”

One of Fogle’s favorite parts of the festival is the Squonk compliment contest.

“People line up, and we’ll give the Squonk poems or stories or anecdotes about something or another that, you know, they wanna uplift the Squonk and be positive with him," Fogle said.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and have live music, art vendors, food, guest speakers and entertainers, all centered around cryptids.