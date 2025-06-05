Alex Fischer
Alex Fischer is a radio news reporting intern for WPSU. He's a fourth-year Penn State student studying broadcast journalism, film production and planetary science. Science reporting, LGBTQ+ issues, politics and media studies are some of his biggest interests.
-
The Shapiro administration awarded over $21 million in federally-funded grants to 77 Pennsylvania farms and food manufacturers to drive growth in the state’s food supply chain.
-
State College mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation at Monday’s Borough Council meeting recognizing July as Disability Pride Month.
-
Faith United Church of Christ in State College is reacting to having its Pride flag burned during recent Pride celebrations downtown. Rev. Jes Kast, the current and first openly queer minister of Faith UCC, said in her six-and-a-half years at the Church, this is the first time they’ve experienced vandalism.
-
Visitors got a lesson in local history Sunday, at the open house the Centre County Historical Society held to celebrate the newly restored Boogersburg School.