State College's America250PA liberty bell celebrates Centre Furnace founders

The Centre County Historical Society (CCHS) unveiled a Liberty Bell statue Friday afternoon, painted to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary. The bell is part of a statewide "Bells Across PA" art series.

CCHS executive director Mary Sorensen said the United States' semiquincentennial next year will be an opportunity for people to come together and have open conversations with one another.

"It’s the celebration of our country, and at a moment in time when our country seems to be divided in a lot of ways, I think this is a great unifying celebration for us, and we’re happy to be a part of it," Sorensen said.

The goal of "Bells Across PA," coordinated by America250PA, is to put fiberglass liberty bells in every county in the state, each painted by local artists. Curtin Village's liberty bell was unveiled earlier Friday morning in Howard, and Bellefonte and Philipsburg's liberty bells will be unveiled on Friday, Dec. 19.

"The significance of the Liberty Bell is, really, our nation’s freedom," Sorensen said. "And so, as a symbol going into the semiquincentennial of our country, I think this is an important symbol to carry through the bells across Pennsylvania, since Pennsylvania is where it all began."

Alex Fischer / WPSU Artist Jeff Mathison smiles during the commemoration ceremony for State College's "Bells Across PA" liberty bell in the Centre Furnace Mansion on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 in College Township, Pa. Mathison was commissioned by the Centre County Historical Society to paint the bell.

Artist and Penn State alum Jeff Mathison designed and painted the State College liberty bell.

"I find historical things that are still present in our daily life to be much more interesting than something that’s tucked behind a museum," Mathison said.

Mathison’s bell features the founders of Centre Furnace, and is now displayed outside the Centre Furnace Mansion.

"I hope every time we see these bells, we're reminded of the significance of our community in having shaped and continuing to shape the face of our region, state, country and even global landscapes," Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said during Friday's commemoration ceremony.

Centre Furnace was the first iron furnace in Centre County, and led to the development of State College and Penn State.

"I think liberty is worth celebrating and preserving, so I’m happy to do my little part decorating this liberty bell," Mathison said.