March on Washington event highlights State College organizations' work in diversity, equity, inclusion

State College hosted its 2025 March on Washington commemoration event Thursday evening. This year's theme related to the federal government's dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C. advocated for equal rights for Black people in the United States. The event culminated with Martin Luther King Jr. delivering his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

The State College Borough's Racial Equity Advisory Commission organizes State College's yearly commemoration event in downtown State College's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

Georjanne Rosa, a member of the commission, said the goal of the event is to reflect on the past and work toward the future.

"How have we achieved the goals that were set out in that first march, and what other work still needs to be done," Rosa said. "And (we want) to provide a space for people in the community who are still doing that type of work to connect with one another."

Alex Fischer / WPSU A sign sits outside the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 in State College, Pa.

Gary Abdullah, a member of the commission, said they’ll continue their work even in the face of federal cuts to diversity, equity and inclusion by the Department of Government Efficiency.

"And I really hope that people are taking the opportunity to … let the larger public know that even in the face of DOGE and shutdowns and people getting fired … we can do powerful things," Abdullah said.

The commemoration event featured song, spoken word poetry, excerpts from King’s speeches and a keynote address. The event also allowed for leaders of different local organizations to introduce themselves, share any initiatives they’re working on relating to equity and justice, and to connect with one another.

Abdullah said every big movement starts small.

"We’ve heard some presenters from various foundations talking about small programs that they are doing right now," Abdullah said. "Those are the kinds of things that will eventually grow into the big institutions of diversity and civil rights."