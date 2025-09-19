State College artist brings Black storytelling to Happy Valley, launches new musical Saturday

State College artist Rasa Drane, known by her stage name Ray Dray, is the first resident artist at 3 Dots Downtown in downtown State College. She sings, dances, writes, acts and works to bring the community together.

According to Ray Dray, the biggest part of her job is getting the community immersed, engaged, and experiencing different things by diverse artists.

“Definitely just getting more people to engage with art, especially Black storytelling in State College," Ray Dray said. "I think that that’s something that’s been missing from our community. And, there is a market for it.”

Since starting as the resident artist in August, Ray Dray’s already done a number of projects for 3 Dots and the community. She’s curated an art gallery titled "Rhythm, Rest, and Revolution,” organized a community art installation, and she’s been hosting adult majorette dance classes.

Alex Fischer / WPSU Rasa Drane, known by her stage name as Ray Dray, poses with a sign in 3 Dots Downtown on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 in State College, Pa. Ray Dray is the first resident artist at 3 Dots Downtown.

“I think that’s so important, especially for Black women and for people of marginalized identities, to actually be in their bodies and feel safe," Ray Dray said. "And just also getting people moving and understanding that we have such a beautiful culture and movement and music and drums."

Ray Dray has a new musical production titled “Whew Chile! Black Women Working.” The musical features a Black woman who curses out her boss, quits her job, and contends with the patriarchy, white feminism and imposter syndrome.

“The catalyst for me was working in toxic workplaces, becoming ill from working toxic workspaces, and then also being forced to attend DEIB professional development seminars that were not for me," Ray Dray said.

3 Dots Downtown lost around 50% of its anticipated federal funding in recent months.

“Lots of funding is being cut for such important work and research," Ray Dray said. "And, I think this is the time where we stand 10 toes down in who we are as artists, as people, (because) art is resistance.”

Ray Dray is holding a sneak peek of her musical “Whew Chile! Black Women Working” at 3 Dots Downtown Saturday at 7pm.