An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 2, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa, Chris Smither, The Black Keys, Blind Boys of Alabama, Larkin Poe, Rev. Gary Davis, James Brown, The Persuasions, Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Hot Tuna, The Yardbirds, Jimi Hendrix, Bo Diddley, Muddy Waters, and more.

