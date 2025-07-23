WPSU Blues Archive - July 19, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 19, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Van Morrison with Lonnie Donegan and Chris Barber, Doc and Merle Watson, The Black Keys, Lead Belly, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Taj Mahal, The Willie Lomax Blues Revue, Bobby Blue Bland, Little Milton, The Beatles, Champion Jack Dupree, Bob Dylan, Sonny Boy Williamson, Rev. Gary Davis, Lowell Fulson, Junior Wells & The Aces, B.B. King, Pete Seeger, T-Bone Walker, J.J. Cale, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.