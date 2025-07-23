© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - July 19, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:34 AM EDT
Clemson University Archive
/
Creative Commons
T-Bone Walker in 1942. (Publicity photo.)

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, July 19, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Van Morrison with Lonnie Donegan and Chris Barber, Doc and Merle Watson, The Black Keys, Lead Belly, Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Taj Mahal, The Willie Lomax Blues Revue, Bobby Blue Bland, Little Milton, The Beatles, Champion Jack Dupree, Bob Dylan, Sonny Boy Williamson, Rev. Gary Davis, Lowell Fulson, Junior Wells & The Aces, B.B. King, Pete Seeger, T-Bone Walker, J.J. Cale, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
