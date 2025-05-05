Poetry Moment: 'Lessons,' by Amy Randolf

This is Poetry Moment on WPSU – a weekly program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Your host is poet and author Marjorie Maddox, a 2023 Monson Arts Fellow, author of more than 20 books, and Professor Emerita of English and creative writing at the Lock Haven campus of Commonwealth University.

Welcome to Poetry Moment.

It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week! Do you have a favorite teacher who opened your eyes to learning? Did something click when she taught you to solve that algebraic equation? Did fireworks go off in your brain when you discussed George Orwell’s novel 1984 or when you first learned about The Emancipation Proclamation? From kindergarten through high school and beyond, many of us credit an influential teacher with our own love of learning. In today’s poem, “Lessons,” Amy Randolph shares her love of learning, life, and… well…, punctuation.

Professor Amy Randolph teaches literature and Creative Writing at Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. She has two award-winning poetry collections, Cold Angel of Mercy and A Particular Sorrow, a Tree. She and her husband live in Greene County, Pennsylvania with Ella, their rambunctious black labrador.

Amy Randolph explains about today’s poem, “Lessons”: “It is one of a series of poems I wrote when a student in my creative writing course was struggling with grammar rules.”

Yet within her poem, Amy Randolph also bestows lessons in life and love. Through a simple grammar lesson, she models her life philosophy and how she believes we should treat each other.

Listen, learn, then—during this National Teacher Appreciation Week—share a poem with a teacher you admire. For ideas, check out poetryfoundation.org, Poems about Teaching and Teachers.

Or share a poem you’ve heard on Poetry Moment. I hope you can echo Emily Dickinson and exclaim, “If I feel physically as if the top of my head were taken off, I know that is poetry.”

Here’s “Lessons” by Amy Randolph.

Never love the period, that bitterest end

to all good beginnings. Refuse those hard

seamless walls, the cold articulation

of shuttered windows.

Think of it as the final destination, a sliding

deadbolt, your last breath—

Give yourself to the comma instead, the curved

sliver of moon and everything

that fills her, or, better yet, make love

to the question mark—so sexual, so

innocent (remember how it felt to be

that innocent, so perfectly still

and blue?) like a feather that trembles on the edge

of the restless sea . . .

That was “Lessons” by Amy Randolph. Thanks for listening.

