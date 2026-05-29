WPSU Jazz Archive - May 29, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, May 29, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by Woody Herman, Charlie Parker, Charles Mingus, Coleman Hawkins, Benny Goodman, Art Tatum, Jelly Roll Morton, Count Basie, Louis Jordan, Thelonious Monk, Fats Waller, Miles Davis, Cab Calloway, Charles Mingus, Django Rhinehardt, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, Duke Ellington, Lionel Hampton, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.