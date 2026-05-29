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WPSU Jazz Archive - May 29, 2026

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
Alan Fisher
/
Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division.
Fats Waller in a 1938 photo from the New York World-Telegram.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, May 29, 2026, hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by Woody Herman, Charlie Parker, Charles Mingus, Coleman Hawkins, Benny Goodman, Art Tatum, Jelly Roll Morton, Count Basie, Louis Jordan, Thelonious Monk, Fats Waller, Miles Davis, Cab Calloway, Charles Mingus, Django Rhinehardt, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, Duke Ellington, Lionel Hampton, and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
See stories by John Pozza