WPSU Blues Archive - May 23, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on May 23, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Gil Scott Heron, The Black Keys, Sonny Boy Williamson, Hazmat Modine, Little Walter, Zydepunks, Muddy Waters, Maybelle Carter, Bob Dylan, Chris Smither, Bob Brozman, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Howlin’ Wolf, Sleepy John Estes, Keller Williams, Clothesline Revival, Mahalia Jackson, Andre Williams, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.