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WPSU Blues Archive - May 23, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 23, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT
ETH Library
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Creative Commons 4.0
The great Mahalia Jackson performing in concert in Zürich, 1951.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on May 23, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Gil Scott Heron, The Black Keys, Sonny Boy Williamson, Hazmat Modine, Little Walter, Zydepunks, Muddy Waters, Maybelle Carter, Bob Dylan, Chris Smither, Bob Brozman, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Howlin’ Wolf, Sleepy John Estes, Keller Williams, Clothesline Revival, Mahalia Jackson, Andre Williams, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel