State College borough council passes ordinance that bars employees from helping ICE

State College borough employees cannot assist immigration enforcement agencies, unless required by law or a court order to do so, under an ordinance council approved Monday night that drew praise from a local immigrant support group.

The ordinance says its purpose is to “affirm State College’s commitment to being a welcoming community.”

It lists what borough services and employees can and cannot be used for. In particular, it says borough employees — and that includes police — will not carry out immigration enforcement or support federal efforts.

Council member Nalini Krishnankutty spoke in favor of the ordinance, but said there is more to be done.

“This is a step, but I don’t think we can rest on it, because our powers are very limited," she said. "I look at this as us continuing to do the policies we already had, but kind of providing clarity both to our residents, to ourselves, to the staff.”

Reverend Tracy Sprowls, with the Centre County Rapid Response Network, was one of those who spoke in favor of the ordinance. The network supports immigrants, including those being detained by ICE.

“It means a lot to the security of this community, and it means a lot to these citizens, our citizens, our neighbors," Sprowls said.

The unanimous vote comes after ICE detentions in State College and a round of ICE enforcement nationally.

Council had discussed and considered other measures. In February, council voted to table a motion calling for ICE reforms after several members voiced concern that the resolution would draw negative attention from ICE.