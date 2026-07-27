© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - July 25, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published July 25, 2026 at 10:59 PM EDT
Dani Canto
/
Creative Commons 2.0
Ry Cooder playing guitar with his famous slide in 2009.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on July 25, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Kristina Olsen, Etta James, Ry Cooder, The Black Keys, Doc and Merle Watson, Sonny Boy Williamson & The Yardbirds, John Mayhall, The White Stripes, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Last Chance Jug Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Deeanna Greenleaf & The Blue Macy Band, Roy Buchanan, Dan Roamer, The Band, Lez Zeppelin, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel