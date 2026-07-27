WPSU Blues Archive - July 25, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues Show as broadcast on July 25, 2026, hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast features tracks from Kristina Olsen, Etta James, Ry Cooder, The Black Keys, Doc and Merle Watson, Sonny Boy Williamson & The Yardbirds, John Mayhall, The White Stripes, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Last Chance Jug Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Deeanna Greenleaf & The Blue Macy Band, Roy Buchanan, Dan Roamer, The Band, Lez Zeppelin, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues Shows here.