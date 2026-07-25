WPSU Jazz Archive - July 24, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 24, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

It’s summertime and this week’s show is full of songs in homage to it, including three versions of the Gershwin’s “Summertime.” The show includes tracks from The Ray Brown Trio, Rachael & Vilray, Stan Getz, Patricia Braber, Ahmad Jamal, Sergio Mendes & Brazil ’66, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, New York Voices, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Max Roach with Clifford Brown, Nina Simone, BBC Big Band, Oscar Peterson, Ann Hampton Callaway with Liz Callaway, Benny Goodman & HIs Orchestra, Billie Holiday. Brad Mehldau, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.