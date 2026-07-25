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WPSU Jazz Archive - July 24, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published July 25, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT
Bandleader Benny Goodman performs with his orchestra while playing the clarinet at Roseland Ballroom in New York City in 1938. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bandleader Benny Goodman performs with his orchestra while playing the clarinet at Roseland Ballroom in New York City in 1938.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, July 24, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

It’s summertime and this week’s show is full of songs in homage to it, including three versions of the Gershwin’s “Summertime.” The show includes tracks from The Ray Brown Trio, Rachael & Vilray, Stan Getz, Patricia Braber, Ahmad Jamal, Sergio Mendes & Brazil ’66, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, New York Voices, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, Max Roach with Clifford Brown, Nina Simone, BBC Big Band, Oscar Peterson, Ann Hampton Callaway with Liz Callaway, Benny Goodman & HIs Orchestra, Billie Holiday. Brad Mehldau, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen