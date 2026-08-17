14 charged in cocaine trafficking ring at two Penn State fraternities, AG says pledges packed drugs

Update Aug. 18, 2026 — The man accused of leading the operation, 24-year-old Agostino Abbatiello, surrendered on Tuesday after failing to appear for a scheduled arraignment on Monday on charges including possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. He was ordered jailed without bail.

Pennsylvania's Attorney General says more than a dozen current or former Penn State students at the University Park campus are facing drug trafficking charges.

All but one of the 14 people accused of drug trafficking were students at University Park during the multi-year investigation period. State College police and a Grand Jury are investigating alleged cocaine trafficking in 2023 and 2024.

One person was a student’s father, who allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation.

Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General This poster from Attorney General Dave Sunday features Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, former Penn State students who investigators say were the main suppliers of a cocaine-trafficking ring. Sunday said the two are charged with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses.

“Large amounts of cocaine, kilos, were brought from Philadelphia and New York to State College, where they were cut and packaged for sale, primarily to Penn State students," said Attorney General Dave Sunday at a press conference on Monday.

When asked if investigators will pursue hazing charges, Sunday declined to answer.

Sunday said the cocaine was cut and packaged mostly at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses.

“Packaging was done by fraternity brothers and oftentimes pledges," Sunday said. "In fact, we found a pattern of events that showed cutting and bagging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternities.”

Sunday said investigators did not hear of any drug packaging on campus.

In a press release, Penn State officials say they’re placing Delta Upsilon on interim suspension. Sigma Chi is not recognized by the university.

University officials also say Student Affairs is moving quickly to establish additional educational and hazing prevention efforts for the beginning of the semester. Classes begin on August 24.