WPSU Jazz Archive - September 4, 2026

An archive broadcast of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 4, 2026 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

Tonight, an encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, this time featuring The Pittsburgh Trombone Project, recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in July of 2014.

The musicians in the group are:

Kevin McManus - trombone

Mark Snyder - trombone

Bob Insco - bass

Tom Glover - piano

The concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@The Palmer series and is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore.

The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.