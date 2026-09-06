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WPSU Jazz Archive - September 4, 2026

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 5, 2026 at 12:15 AM EDT
Greg Petersen
/
WPSU
The Pittsburgh Trombone Project, recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in July of 2014. The musicians in the group are: Kevin McManus-trombone; Mark Snyder-trombone; Bob Insco-bass; and Tom Glover-piano.

An archive broadcast of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 4, 2026 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

Tonight, an encore presentation of a live concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, this time featuring The Pittsburgh Trombone Project, recorded at the Palmer Museum of Art in July of 2014.

The musicians in the group are:
Kevin McManus - trombone
Mark Snyder - trombone
Bob Insco - bass
Tom Glover - piano

The concert was recorded by WPSU as part of the Jazz@The Palmer series and is supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and The Penn State Bookstore.

The concert was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU-TV&FM until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Weekend Edition and All Things Considered. He now serves as the Immediate Past Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen