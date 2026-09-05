The Local Groove - September 5, 2026
The Local Groove - September 5, 2026
Featuring:
Chris Carrithers & Fellow Travelers - Please Come Home
Forrester Grey - Fingernails
John Phelps - The Gates of Me
Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your Forest
Fez - Hole
The Long Afternoon - Elinor Murphy
Judson Mantz - Yellow Flowers
Chris Bell - Working Man
JT Blues - The Boss Told Me
Ted McCloskey - Working Class Heroine
Cartoon - New Work Song
Katsu - Working Class Blues
Chris Bell & 100% Blues - Paycheck To Paycheck
John Cunningham - Clock Shock
Gabe Stillman - The Grind
Host - The One and Only, Radios Don Bedell!