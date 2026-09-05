The Local Groove - September 5, 2026

Featuring:

Chris Carrithers & Fellow Travelers - Please Come Home

Forrester Grey - Fingernails

John Phelps - The Gates of Me

Kate Cervino - Tourist In Your Forest

Fez - Hole

The Long Afternoon - Elinor Murphy

Judson Mantz - Yellow Flowers

Chris Bell - Working Man

JT Blues - The Boss Told Me

Ted McCloskey - Working Class Heroine

Cartoon - New Work Song

Katsu - Working Class Blues

Chris Bell & 100% Blues - Paycheck To Paycheck

John Cunningham - Clock Shock

Gabe Stillman - The Grind

Host - The One and Only, Radios Don Bedell!