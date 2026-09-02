Alleged ringleader of cocaine trafficking out of Penn State frats released from jail

The alleged ringleader of a cocaine trafficking operation at two Penn State fraternities is out of jail, after a judge reversed a decision denying him bail.

That decision was part of an hours-long preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Centre County courthouse in Bellefonte.

Jonathan Grine, the Centre County judge presiding over the case, granted Agostino Abbatiello a $250,000 secured bail, with certain conditions. Abbatiello will have to live with his parents, avoid contact with any witnesses, avoid consuming drugs or alcohol, and have his attorney keep his passport.

Previously, a different judge denied Abbatiello bail, calling him a flight risk and danger to the community. Abbatiello’s attorney, Philip Masorti, argued his client has no other criminal background and willingly drove from Florida to Pennsylvania for his arraignment.

Sydney Roach / WPSU On Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, Jonathan Grine, the Centre County judge presiding over the case, heard hours of testimony from witnesses, suspects and a State College police officer investigating the alleged cocaine trafficking ring.

Following Wednesday’s decision, Masorti told reporters Abbatellio’s family paid his bail bond and got him released.

“It’s a good day for us," Masorti said.

In a separate statement emailed to WPSU, Masorti said today's decision represents "an important correction in how his pretrial detention is being handled."

"Agostino remains presumed innocent," Masorti said. "The defense will continue to challenge the evidence, test the credibility of the Commonwealth’s witnesses and insist that Agostino receive the same constitutional protections and fair process afforded to every person accused of a crime. We are pleased that tonight, for the first time since his arrest, Agostino will be able to return home to his family while we continue that fight.”

Matt Rourke / AP Paul Robinson, who is is charged with felony tampering, hindering apprehension and obstructing the investigation, arrives for an appearance at Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

Also during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Grine heard arguments about why charges should be dropped for Paul Robinson. He’s a Pittsburgh attorney and the father of Thomas Robinson, the other alleged ringleader.

State prosecutors accuse Paul Robinson of trying to hinder the investigation by hiding a safe containing cocaine and cash.

Michael DeRiso, one of his attorneys, argued his client didn’t know what was in the safe and was just trying to retrieve his son’s property after his arrest in 2024.

“To suggest Paul Robinson senior had any clue what was going on is reckless. He had no idea," DeRiso said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Michael DeRiso (right) is one of the attorneys for Paul Robinson, who state prosecutors accuse of trying to hide evidence in the cocaine trafficking investigation. DeRiso argues his client didn't know what was in his son's safe when he helped move it. Prosecutors say the safe contained money and cocaine.

Ryan Matson, a friend of Thomas Robinson's, testified that he helped hide the safe. The state prosecutor introduced a group text messaging chat between Thomas Robinson, Paul Robinson and Matson. Those text messages detailed Matson's plan to help the two move Thomas Robinson's belongings out of his apartment, including the safe.

"In fact, the text messages that were introduced, there wasn't even a response by Paul Robinson," DeRiso said. "Paul Robinson is an attorney. He's very busy. His response to all that was, 'Happy birthday, buddy. I love spending time with you.'"

DeRiso said he plans to file a motion to reconsider and dismiss Paul Robinson’s charges.

For now, Thomas Robinson, Paul Robinson and Agostino Abbatiello’s formal arraignments are scheduled for Sept. 30. That’s when they’re expected to enter pleas of guilty or not guilty.