Cocaine trafficking investigation at Penn State began with Venmo payments, according to police

Newly unsealed documents from State College police say one of the alleged ringleaders named in a cocaine trafficking ring investigation at Penn State accepted payment on Venmo for cocaine using his own name.

Police say Thomas Robinson, one of the two alleged ringleaders, sold cocaine to confidential informants multiple times in 2024, starting in late September.

State College police eventually got a search warrant and arrested Robinson inside the Delta Upsilon fraternity house in State College on Dec. 13, 2024. Officers said they tased and handcuffed Robinson. According to a police affidavit, Robinson told police he thought officers were his fraternity brothers "playing a prank on him."

After the arrest, State College police searched Robinson's room and said they found marijuana, a glass bong, pills, a handgun and a safe containing $1,862. Police say they could not find proof of the handgun's owner or any record of sale.

Robinson's father, Paul Robinson, is the only non-student named in the cocaine trafficking investigation. Prosecutors allege he tried to hide evidence and hinder the investigation.

Paul Robinson's attorney did not respond to a request for comment. As of Friday afternoon, Thomas Robinson does not appear to have legal representation, according to Pennsylvania court documents.

Thomas Robinson has since been released after posting his $1.5 million bail. Agostino Abbatiello, the other alleged ringleader, had his bail denied and is incarcerated after turning himself in on Tuesday.

