As summer season ends, community wonders if the rides at Lakemont Park in Altoona will ever reopen

As summer comes to an end, many people are wondering when or if the rides will ever re-open at Lakemont Park in Altoona, as this is the third year in a row the rides, including the iconic Leap-the-Dips wooden coaster, did not open.

But, this isn’t the first bump in the road in the amusement park’s history.

About 100 people filled the auditorium at the Railroader’s Memorial Museum in Altoona for a recent “History Speaks” lecture on Lakemont Park. Several people sat on the stairs and leaned against the walls. Organizers say they had to turn away dozens of other people.

Sydney Roach / WPSU More than a hundred people came to a recent History Speaks lecture on Lakemont Park, held in the auditorium at the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona. Several people are sitting on the stairs or standing against the walls.

Jim Lowe is an Altoona historian with personal ties to the park, having worked there himself, following in the footsteps of other family members. Speaking after the lecture, he said Lakemont Park has survived floods, ice storms and ongoing financial troubles.

“It's very resilient, and part of that is due to the people of Blair County," Lowe said. "So if the people of Blair County band together and find something in the park they can truly put their hearts behind again, I think the park can be successful.”

Sydney Roach / WPSU Altoona historian Jim Lowe (right) explained several points in history that Lakemont Park faced financial and operational troubles, including in the 1970s and early '80s.

But, park owners said they can’t open the rides with fewer people visiting and costly ongoing maintenance.

Michael Allison is one of the people who attended Lowe’s lecture. Allison said he’s done freelance work at Lakemont Park since the 1970s.

“As someone who’s devoted a great deal of time and effort to constantly trying to improve the park, it’s… I have to say it’s painful for me," Allison said.

Allison said he’s nostalgic for the Lakemont of his childhood, but he recognizes that things are different today.

“The days of riding the trolley for a nickel and getting off and going swimming in the lake, or fishing, or spooning with your girlfriend in a canoe… That's not our lifestyle anymore," Allison said.

Blair County commissioners are suing park owners to continue maintaining the rides or transfer ownership to the county. Owners did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Lakemont Park website The rides at Lakemont Park have been closed since 2024, but other attractions remain open.

Other parts of the park are still open, including mini golf, batting cages, basketball and volleyball courts, and a playground.

This Sunday is the last day of Lakemont’s summer season.

