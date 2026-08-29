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WPSU Jazz Archive - August 28, 2026

WPSU
Published August 29, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
British pop singer Marianne Faithfull is pictured at London Airport in London, England on Sept. 16, 1966. She is leaving for Amsterdam, Holland for a television show. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
British pop singer Marianne Faithfull is pictured at London Airport in London, England on Sept. 16, 1966. She is leaving for Amsterdam, Holland for a television show. Her cover recording of "Down From Dover" by Dolly Parton leads off this edition of the WPSU Jazz Show.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 28, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features two jazz cover versions of songs written by Dolly Parton. Hear performances by Marianne Faithfull, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Astrud Gilberto, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy McGriff, John Pizzarelli, Joshua Redman, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Paula Cole, Ray Brown, Harry Connick Jr., Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Lady Gaga, Louis Armstrong with Oscar Peterson, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
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