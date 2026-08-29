WPSU Jazz Archive - August 28, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, August 28, 2026, hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features two jazz cover versions of songs written by Dolly Parton. Hear performances by Marianne Faithfull, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Astrud Gilberto, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra with Scarlett Johansson, Jimmy McGriff, John Pizzarelli, Joshua Redman, Paul Desmond & The Modern Jazz Quartet, Paula Cole, Ray Brown, Harry Connick Jr., Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Lady Gaga, Louis Armstrong with Oscar Peterson, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.