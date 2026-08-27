Republican candidate for PA governor, Stacy Garrity, shares affordability plan in Altoona

Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Stacy Garrity, made a campaign stop Thursday in Altoona to talk about her plan to address affordability.

“My administration will unleash Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry, and encourage investment in reliable, affordable power," Garrity said. "We will oppose carbon taxes, cap and trade programs, and the costly energy mandates that drive up monthly utility bills.”

Garrity, along with other Republican state leaders and community members, gathered inside Family Pizza & Pub, a small restaurant in Altoona.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Family Pizza & Pub is a small restaurant in a shopping and dining plaza in Altoona. Several community members and Republican state leaders gathered inside the restaurant on Thursday to discuss Stacy Garrity's plan to address affordability if she is elected governor this fall.

Dave Servello, the owner, said he’s seen the cost of wholesale foods go up under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration.

“Actually, I just had a price increase, and it took me two years to do that because I don’t want to punish the people that are responsible for me and my family earning a living," Servello said.

Food prices are on the rise nationwide. Economic experts point to several reasons, including tariffs and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign has pointed to Garrity’s support of the war in Iran and of President Donald Trump. Garrity said Shapiro needs to take accountability.

“It’s not Donald Trump’s fault that Pennsylvania has become less and less competitive than our neighboring states for attracting new businesses," Garrity said.

Sydney Roach / WPSU Dave Servello (right, at podium) is the owner of Family Pizza & Pub, a small restaurant in Altoona. He said it's been difficult to run his business because of the rising cost of wholesale foods.

Garrity said Pennsylvanians face a greater economic burden than the rest of the country because of high tax rates in the state. She said she plans to cut certain energy and gas taxes.

Garrity also said she plans to cut regulations for small businesses like Family Pizza & Pub, but didn’t say exactly which regulations when asked.

“Oh, you know what? We’re going to have a team that looks at them, every single one of them, because I’m going to tell you that, I would say, probably over 95% of the regulations were not even legislated," Garrity said. "They’re just from, you know, bureaucrats.”

Democratic response

PA Dems This mobile billboard, a truck with electronic signs on each side, drove around Family Pizza & Pub during and after Stacy Garrity's campaign event. The sign reads, "Stacy Garrity, raising your costs. $4/Gallon Gas, Trump's Tariffs, Healthcare Cuts."

During and after the event, a person with Shapiro's campaign drove a mobile billboard outside of Family Pizza & Pub and through the surrounding neighborhood. The electronic signs on each side of the small truck connected Garrity with increased costs of gas, tariffs and health care.

Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis spoke to WPSU in an interview ahead of the event, defending the Shapiro administration's track record.

"Over 8,800 residents in Blair County received over $9 million in relief through the Property Tax Rent Rebate program that Gov. Shapiro and I helped expand," Davis said. "We have estimated that over 1,500 families in Blair County were eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit that we were able to expand."

Davis said there is economic hardship in Altoona and other rural communities, but he said the Trump administration is making it harder to reduce costs for working families.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

